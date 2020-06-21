Dr. Tarun Wasil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tarun Wasil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tarun Wasil, MD
Dr. Tarun Wasil, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Gov'T Med College Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar Punjab India and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Wasil works at
Dr. Wasil's Office Locations
-
1
Tarun Wasil Physician PC1575 Hillside Ave Ste 301, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (631) 444-3577
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Benefit Plans
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasil?
A doctor with a heart! He is attentive, caring and professional. Staff is courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Tarun Wasil, MD
- Hematology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1710949862
Education & Certifications
- N Shore University Hospital
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Gov'T Med College Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar Punjab India
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasil works at
Dr. Wasil has seen patients for Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wasil speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.