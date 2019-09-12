Overview

Dr. Tawhid Shuaib, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Shuaib works at Mcallen Pediatric Clinic P.A. in McAllen, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Congestive Heart Failure and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.