Dr. Terrence Early, MD
Overview of Dr. Terrence Early, MD
Dr. Terrence Early, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Early's Office Locations
Interventional Psychiatry Association1913 State St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 845-8770
Hospital Affiliations
- Lompoc Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Known Dr Early for nearly 20 years drom Texas The best! Compassionate aware saved my life and finally yold me I no longer needed psycotropics Still have a bit of the FUMS but doiong well Hope to see Terrance whom I consider a friend
About Dr. Terrence Early, MD
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811057946
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- NORTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
