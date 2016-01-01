Dr. Thambirajah Nandakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thambirajah Nandakumar, MD
Dr. Thambirajah Nandakumar, MD
Dr. Thambirajah Nandakumar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ESCOLA SUPERIOR DE MEDECINA EDUARDO MONDLANE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Nandakumar's Office Locations
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center13420 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6742
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center8900 Van Wyck Expy, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews

- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1669431110
Education & Certifications
- ESCOLA SUPERIOR DE MEDECINA EDUARDO MONDLANE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology

