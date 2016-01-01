Overview of Dr. Thambirajah Nandakumar, MD

Dr. Thambirajah Nandakumar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from ESCOLA SUPERIOR DE MEDECINA EDUARDO MONDLANE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Nandakumar works at TJH Medical services P.C. in Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ataxia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.