Dr. Theodor Feinstat, MD
Dr. Theodor Feinstat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Sutter Medical Plaza Rocklin1160 SUNSET BLVD, Rocklin, CA 95765 Directions (916) 465-7029MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
At last, a doctor who calls you PERSONALLY. Had a colonoscopy and saw Dr. Feinstat in his Roseville office. He explains everything in detail and answers all questions and works with your other doctors. I HIGHLY recommend him. Great staff as well. Extremely efficient. Need more doctors like him.
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- University of California Davis Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital and Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
