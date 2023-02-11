Overview of Dr. Theodore Small, MD

Dr. Theodore Small, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital.



Dr. Small works at Surgical Associates of West Florida in Safety Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.