Dr. Theresa Collier, DO
Overview
Dr. Theresa Collier, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brockton, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital.
Locations
Alliance Imaging110 Liberty St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (508) 894-0400
Endocrine Health and Wellness of South Florida12060 SW 129th Ct Ste 205, Miami, FL 33186 Directions (786) 592-2744
Melrosewakefield Healthcare Inc.170 Governors Ave, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 979-6350
Signature Medical Group - Outpatient Specialty Services Thoracic Surgery25 Libby St, Brockton, MA 02302 Directions (508) 894-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to this practice because my insurance company indicated they were an approved provider and received care by Dr. Collier. First of all, I have had eczema since I was a week old and I was 20 yrs old at the time I saw her last year, the combination of OTC medication, and lotions she recommended took care of my eczema and in a few weeks the skin on my arms was almost clear! I also have had a hormonal problem since I was 10, she recommended treatment and I feel excellent now.
About Dr. Theresa Collier, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Collier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.