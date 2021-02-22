Overview of Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD

Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Dugan works at Village at Newtown Medical Center, P.C. in Newtown, PA with other offices in Flourtown, PA, Abington, PA, Blue Bell, PA and Horsham, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.