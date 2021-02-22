Dr. Dugan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD
Overview of Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD
Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Dugan works at
Dr. Dugan's Office Locations
-
1
Newtown11 Friends Ln Ste 101, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions
-
2
Flourtown1811 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
-
3
Price Medical Office Bldg1245 Highland Ave Ste G01, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
-
4
Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group721 Arbor Way Ste 106, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
-
5
Abington Primary Women's Healthcare Group118 Welsh Rd, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is my second time I saw Dr. Dugan for my yearly exams since my gyn doctor retired two years ago. Both visits Dr. Dugan was friendly, kind, really listened to me, and answered all my questions. I never felt rushed, she was on time, and professional. The entire staff was great! I highly recommend Dr. Dugan and am glad she was recommended to me.
About Dr. Theresa Dugan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1427054725
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
