Overview

Dr. Thi Dang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Dang works at HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.