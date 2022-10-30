Dr. Thi Dang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thi Dang, MD
Overview
Dr. Thi Dang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Dang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harbor-university of California - Los Angeles Medical Center1000 W Carson St # 400, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2345
-
2
Harbor-ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St # 400, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions
-
3
Michele Del Vicario MD3475 Torrance Blvd Ste A, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 370-3568
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dang?
Dr. Dang is one of my favorite doctors because she listens to me. She never rushes me. I feel that if I have any concerns, she will address them. Her assistant and all the staff are friendly and caring. I’m very happy to be her patient.
About Dr. Thi Dang, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1235417411
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Ucla Med Center
- Harbor Ucla Med Center
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California At Los Angeles
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dang works at
Dr. Dang has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.