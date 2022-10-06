Dr. Thomas Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Anderson, MD
Dr. Thomas Anderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mt Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med University Of South Carolina Charleston Sc and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Southeastern Spine Institute and Ambulatory Surgery Center1625 Hospital Dr, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 849-1551
Southeastern Spine Institute1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 849-1551
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had surgery on September 2nd 2022. Dr. Anderson removed the right side hardware and scar tissue. I woke up in post-op with no hip, foot or leg pain for the first time in four years. He operated on me when three doctors said that there was nothing that they could do for me. His compassion and willingness to do surgery on me has given me my life back. I only have numbness in two toes. He explained to me that nerves heal slowly and it might take a couple of years before that goes away if it ever does. I would recommend Dr. Anderson to anyone who has back pain. His knowledge, kindness and compassion is what sets him above everyone else.
About Dr. Thomas Anderson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky
- Med University Of South Carolina Charleston Sc
- University of North Carolina
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
