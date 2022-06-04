Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asciuto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD
Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Salvador Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Dr. Asciuto's Office Locations
Asciuto, Thomas M.D.18111 Brookhurst St Ste 4600, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 861-4545
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Asciuto is an incredible physician and I cannot recommend him enough to others.
About Dr. Thomas Asciuto, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda Univ MC
- North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
- Universidad Del Salvador Buenos Aires, Argentina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asciuto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asciuto accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asciuto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asciuto has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asciuto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Asciuto speaks Italian and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Asciuto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asciuto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asciuto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asciuto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.