Overview of Dr. Thomas Austgen, MD

Dr. Thomas Austgen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.



Dr. Austgen works at North Florida Surgeons P. A. in Jacksonville Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.