Overview of Dr. Thomas Barbaro, DPM

Dr. Thomas Barbaro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.