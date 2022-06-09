Dr. Thomas Berryman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berryman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Berryman, DPM
Dr. Thomas Berryman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 200 Eaglesmere Cir Unit B, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (570) 421-5530
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Berryman is the best and his staff is very friendly and helpful. I purchased orthotics and they work great! All my foot pain is gone!
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
