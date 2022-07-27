See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Thomas Carter, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (228)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Carter, MD

Dr. Thomas Carter, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.

Dr. Carter works at The Orthopedic Clinic Association Inc. in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Tempe, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carter's Office Locations

    The Orthopedic Clinic Association Inc.
    2222 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 512-8558
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Steward Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
    2122 E Highland Ave Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 553-3113
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    The Orthopedic Clinic Association
    6320 W Union Hills Dr Ste B1800, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    The Orthopedic Clinic Association
    9377 E Bell Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211
    TOCA at Banner Health
    5002 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 277-6211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 228 ratings
    Patient Ratings (228)
    5 Star
    (193)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Carter, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255316287
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Jackson Hole Orthopaedics/Sports Injuries
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Ohio State University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Medical Education

    Dr. Thomas Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    228 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

