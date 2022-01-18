See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Thomas Cha, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (11)
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Cha, MD

Dr. Thomas Cha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Cha works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA and Newton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cha's Office Locations

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 (617) 724-8636
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Orthopaedics At Mass General Waltham
    52 2nd Ave Ste 1150, Waltham, MA 02451 (617) 724-8636
    Newton-Wellesley Spine Center
    159 Wells Ave, Newton, MA 02459 (617) 243-5777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Myelopathy
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 18, 2022
    The PA was OUTSTANDING and answered my barrage of very detailed questions with professionalism and authentic friendliness. She is A++. Dr. Cha was equally as friendly and of course very knowledgable. Both spent a lot of time and truly cared about giving me the answers I needed. Dr. Cha has a lot of experience with disc replacements and has experience with multiple artificial disc types.
    Steve — Jan 18, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Cha, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700043007
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cha has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

