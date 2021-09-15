Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Chu, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Chu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Locations
Thomas P. Chu M.d. PC520 Trinity Creek CV, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 755-2511
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My dad had a lot of skin cancer and Dr. Chu worked on him for at least 25 years. He passed away at 93. I have been going for about 15 years. Dr. Chu does a great job. For people like me who have significant skin cancer issues and require occassional Mohs surgery it is so nice to have a dermatologist who is also a highly qualified plastic surgeon which greatly minimizes scarring. He tells you like it is. It is up to you to take it seriously. I VERY highly recommend him.
About Dr. Thomas Chu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1851369391
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.