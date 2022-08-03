Overview of Dr. Thomas Holovacs, MD

Dr. Thomas Holovacs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.



Dr. Holovacs works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.