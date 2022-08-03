Dr. Thomas Holovacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holovacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Holovacs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Holovacs, MD
Dr. Thomas Holovacs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Holovacs works at
Dr. Holovacs' Office Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-0298Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-0298
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holovacs and his staff are the best shoulder specialists that I have encountered after two prior shoulder and arm surgeries. He repaired two full-thickness and two high grade tears in my right shoulder. I experienced a complete recovery.
About Dr. Thomas Holovacs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holovacs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holovacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holovacs has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holovacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Holovacs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holovacs.
