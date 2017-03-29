Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Merritt, MD
Dr. Thomas Merritt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.
Artistic Psychiatric Associates9550 Regency Square Blvd Ste 903, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Directions (904) 725-6463
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
I was a patient of fr.merritt.i don't think he really has a clue what he had done to save my life.had to leave insurance issue.the last time I saw him he for know but when I got home I cried like a baby.im 56 .He taught me not to be ashamed who I was in the past Mr.merritt I will love you for ever thanks for being real .Not about money...If he is your doctor you are very fortuned one.thank you SIR......
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Grad Sch Med
- Georgia Regents U, Medical College
- Psychiatry
Dr. Merritt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.