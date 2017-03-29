See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Thomas Merritt, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (13)
Jacksonville, FL
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Merritt, MD

Dr. Thomas Merritt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Merritt works at Artistic Psychiatric Associates , Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Merritt's Office Locations

    Artistic Psychiatric Associates
    9550 Regency Square Blvd Ste 903, Jacksonville, FL 32225 (904) 725-6463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2017
    I was a patient of fr.merritt.i don't think he really has a clue what he had done to save my life.had to leave insurance issue.the last time I saw him he for know but when I got home I cried like a baby.im 56 .He taught me not to be ashamed who I was in the past Mr.merritt I will love you for ever thanks for being real .Not about money...If he is your doctor you are very fortuned one.thank you SIR......
    Scott Kavanaugh in Jacksonville, FL — Mar 29, 2017
    About Dr. Thomas Merritt, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215927140
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad Sch Med
    Medical Education
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Merritt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Merritt works at Artistic Psychiatric Associates , Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Merritt’s profile.

    Dr. Merritt has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merritt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Merritt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merritt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

