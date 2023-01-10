Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michalik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD
Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They graduated from Boston Univeristy - Goldman School - Dental Medicine | Boston University | Georgetown University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Rose Medical Center.
Dr. Michalik's Office Locations
Dr. Michalik's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery10146 W San Juan Way Unit 210, Littleton, CO 80127 Directions (303) 963-0930
-
2
Advanced Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery25521 E Smoky Hill Rd Unit 100, Aurora, CO 80016 Directions (303) 276-7753
-
3
Advanced Oral & Maxillofacial Surgical10120 E Dry Creek Rd Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0931
-
4
Rocky Mountain Cleft Palate and Craniofacial Center2055 N High St Ste 360, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (720) 821-3941
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
De Michalik has done teeth extraction and wisdom teeth removal do all three of my kids and is wonderful. He has a great bedside manner. He follows up same day with a call checking in and does great work. Highly recommend
About Dr. Thomas Michalik, MD
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1437223419
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School of Medicine | Georgetown University Medical Center
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital | St Joseph Hospital | St Joseph Hospital - Exempla
- Boston Univeristy - Goldman School - Dental Medicine | Boston University | Georgetown University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michalik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michalik accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michalik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michalik has seen patients for Maxillary Hypoplasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michalik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Michalik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michalik.
