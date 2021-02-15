Overview of Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD

Dr. Thomas Moffett, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Moffett works at Plastic/Reconstructive Surgery in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.