Overview of Dr. Thomas Vanderheyden Jr, DO

Dr. Thomas Vanderheyden Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.



Dr. Vanderheyden Jr works at Michiana Gastroenterology Inc in South Bend, IN with other offices in Plymouth, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophageal Motility Disorders and Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.