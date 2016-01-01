Dr. Thomas Vanderheyden Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderheyden Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Vanderheyden Jr, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in South Bend, IN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center, Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center and Woodlawn Hospital.
Michiana Gastroenterology Inc17501 Generations Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 234-0049
- 2 1919 Lake Ave Ste 107A, Plymouth, IN 46563 Directions (574) 780-8602
Pra Medical Inc211 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN 46617 Directions (574) 234-0049Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of Bremen
- Memorial Hospital Of South Bend
- Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Woodlawn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- Gastroenterology
- English
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
