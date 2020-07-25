Dr. Thomas Whelan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whelan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Whelan, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Whelan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethel, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
Locations
Village Square Internal Medcn2 Elizabeth St, Bethel, CT 06801 Directions (203) 791-2221
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whelan has been my internist and gastroenterologist for 37 years. The best in the business.
About Dr. Thomas Whelan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
