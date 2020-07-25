Overview

Dr. Thomas Whelan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bethel, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Whelan works at DANBURY RADIOLOGICAL ASSOC in Bethel, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.