Overview

Dr. Thuc Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Nguyen works at Trinity Park Surgery Center in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.