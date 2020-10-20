Dr. Tigran Garabekyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garabekyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tigran Garabekyan, MD
Dr. Tigran Garabekyan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Mission Community Hospital, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Southern California Hip Institute2080 Century Park E Ste 1204, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 595-1030Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Mission Community Hospital
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with the results and recovery of our daughter's PAO surgery. After visiting multiple surgeons, would HIGHLY recommend Dr. Garabekyan.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- CU Sports Medicine and Hip Preservation
- Marshall University
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Garabekyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garabekyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garabekyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garabekyan speaks Armenian.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Garabekyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garabekyan.
