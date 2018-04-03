Dr. Tim Provias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tim Provias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tim Provias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Provias works at
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 534-3278
-
2
Surgeons Group Sc800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 735-8550
-
3
Feinberg 8-503251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 724-4536
-
4
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
-
5
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 534-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Provias?
Discovered in a single visit that a diagnosis of a heart tumor by another physician might not be correct. Tumor would require open heart surgery. Recommended MRI to further investigate. I have a healthy heart. I have another condition that does not require any treatment at all.
About Dr. Tim Provias, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1912169764
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Provias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Provias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Provias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Provias works at
Dr. Provias has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Provias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Provias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.