Overview of Dr. Tim Ruark Jr, MD

Dr. Tim Ruark Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Ruark Jr works at TMH Physician Partners - General Surgery in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Breast Tumor, Umbilical Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.