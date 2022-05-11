Overview of Dr. Timothy Amann, DO

Dr. Timothy Amann, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chestnut Hill Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Amann works at Center For Advanced Orthopedics in Norristown, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.