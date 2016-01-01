Dr. Timothy Davern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Davern, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, Adventist Health Sonora, Community Regional Medical Center, Memorial Hospital Los Banos, Memorial Medical Center, Novato Community Hospital, Saint Agnes Medical Center and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Sutter Pacific Medical Fdn2340 Clay St, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 600-1092
Sutter Pacific Medical Foundation101 Rowland Way, Novato, CA 94945 Directions (415) 878-7200
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
- Adventist Health Sonora
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital Los Banos
- Memorial Medical Center
- Novato Community Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- 33 years of experience
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hp M C
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Dr. Davern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davern has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Cirrhosis and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Davern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davern.
