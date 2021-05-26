Overview of Dr. Timothy Hupfer, MD

Dr. Timothy Hupfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation



Dr. Hupfer works at OrthoIndy in Fishers, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.