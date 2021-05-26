Dr. Timothy Hupfer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hupfer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Hupfer, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Hupfer, MD
Dr. Timothy Hupfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fishers, IN. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Dr. Hupfer works at
Dr. Hupfer's Office Locations
-
1
Orthoindy-fishers10995 Allisonville Rd Ste 102, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 915-8110
-
2
Northwest Surgery Center8450 Northwest Blvd Ste 125, Indianapolis, IN 46278 Directions (317) 802-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Orthoindy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, kind and explained my challenge in simple to understand terms. I would highly recommend Dr. Hupfer.
About Dr. Timothy Hupfer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184675084
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Indiana University School Of Med
- Mt Carmel Mercy Hosp
Dr. Hupfer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hupfer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hupfer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hupfer has seen patients for Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hupfer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hupfer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hupfer.
