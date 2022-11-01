Overview of Dr. Timothy Lehman, MD

Dr. Timothy Lehman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Lehman works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.