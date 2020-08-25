Overview of Dr. Timothy Rajtora, MD

Dr. Timothy Rajtora, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rajtora works at Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Chanhassen, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.