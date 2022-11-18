Dr. Timothy Ritter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Ritter, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Ritter, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Dr. Ritter works at
Locations
-
1
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants505 S Nolen Dr, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (817) 424-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ritter?
Dr Ritter is wonderful. Patient, great bedside manner, and super knowledgeable. He's been taking care of my family for years and we can't say enough good things about him.
About Dr. Timothy Ritter, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235115189
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ritter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ritter works at
Dr. Ritter has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ritter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ritter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ritter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.