Dr. Toby Yaltho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Toby Yaltho, MD
Dr. Toby Yaltho, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center, Detar Hospital Navarro and Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Yaltho's Office Locations
Arizona Neurological Institute10474 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 972-3800
Arizona Neurological Institute10240 W Indian School Rd Ste 115, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 972-3800
Methodist Sugar Land Neurology Associates16605 Southwest Fwy Ste 600, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 274-7595
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Medical Center
- Detar Hospital Navarro
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor but the snottiest staff I have ever encountered; Their mission in life seems to be to keep you from ever seeing or getting a message to your doctor. Getting an appointment or any kind of response is like trying to get an audience with the pope.
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Ross University
- UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
