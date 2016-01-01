Overview of Dr. Todd Lefkowitz, MD

Dr. Todd Lefkowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.



Dr. Lefkowitz works at Southwestern Eye Center - Scottsdale Miller Rd. in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyphema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.