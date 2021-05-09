Overview

Dr. Tony Das, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with Tex Hrt Inst



Dr. Das works at Connected Cardiovascular Care Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX and Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.