Dr. Tuan Tran, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Tran works at Tuan Anh Tran. PC in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.