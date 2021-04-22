Overview

Dr. Thomas Tran, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Tran works at TexomaCare - Denison #300 in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.