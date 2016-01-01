Overview of Dr. Urjeet Patel, MD

Dr. Urjeet Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.