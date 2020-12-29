Overview

Dr. Vaishali Parikh-Casanova, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Parikh-Casanova works at Anil A Dara MD in Humble, TX with other offices in Kingwood, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.