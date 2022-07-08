Overview of Dr. Vaishnavi Pulusani, MD

Dr. Vaishnavi Pulusani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.



Dr. Pulusani works at UT Rheumatology in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.