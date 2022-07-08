Dr. Vaishnavi Pulusani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulusani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vaishnavi Pulusani, MD
Overview of Dr. Vaishnavi Pulusani, MD
Dr. Vaishnavi Pulusani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Pulusani works at
Dr. Pulusani's Office Locations
-
1
UT Rheumatology910 Madison Ave Ste 1031, Memphis, TN 38103 Directions (901) 448-5814Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
University Clinical Health At East Memphis6401 Poplar Ave Ste 190, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 866-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pulusani?
She is so awesome she cares and wants to help you!
About Dr. Vaishnavi Pulusani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1164789533
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pulusani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pulusani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pulusani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pulusani works at
Dr. Pulusani has seen patients for Arthritis of the Elbow, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulusani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulusani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulusani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulusani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulusani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.