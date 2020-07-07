See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Van Wagner, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Van Wagner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Wagner works at Heart of America Bariatrics, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5.0 (1)
5.0 (1)
5.0 (2)
Locations

  1. 1
    Heart of America Bariatrics, LLC
    10007 Kennerly Rd Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 776-7112

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Jefferson
  • Mercy Hospital South
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Obesity
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2020
    Excellent don’t think twice this is your guy!
    — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Van Wagner, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316028186
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • UMDNJ
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Case Western Reserve University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Van Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wagner works at Heart of America Bariatrics, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Wagner’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wagner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wagner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

