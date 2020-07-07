Overview

Dr. Van Wagner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson, Mercy Hospital South and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.



Dr. Wagner works at Heart of America Bariatrics, LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.