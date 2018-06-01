Overview

Dr. Varinder Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Metuchen, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Central Jersey Cardiology PC in Metuchen, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.