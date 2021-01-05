Dr. Marques accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasco Marques, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vasco Marques, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Lisbon and is affiliated with Adventhealth Tampa and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Marques works at
Locations
1
Tampa Cardiovascular Associates PA3010 E 138th Ave Ste 12, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 979-4656Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Tampa Cardivascular Associates5115 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 975-2800Tuesday12:00pm - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
3
Tampa Cardiovascular Associates2136 Ashley Oaks Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 975-2800Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
4
Adventhealth Carrollwood7171 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Tampa
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr in USA!! Saved my life when I was having heart attack, but that's not all. Listens, cares, jokes around but serious Dr.Oggice well run, helpful with everything.Can't say enough positive things- Look no further for cardiologist
About Dr. Vasco Marques, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1588730113
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp U Conn Med Ctr
- St John's Episcopal Hosp
- Hosp Civis Of Lisbon
- Fac Med U Lisbon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marques works at
Dr. Marques has seen patients for Hypertension, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marques on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marques speaks Portuguese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Marques. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marques.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.