Dr. Venkatachalam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vasu Venkatachalam, MD
Overview of Dr. Vasu Venkatachalam, MD
Dr. Vasu Venkatachalam, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatachalam's Office Locations
- 1 501 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA 23219 Directions (804) 828-2000
-
2
Medical College of Virginia Hospitals1250 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-2000
- 3 417 N 11th St Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9452
-
4
Vcu Health West Hospital - Addiction Psychiatry and Consultationliaison Psychiatry1200 E Broad St, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-0762
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vasu Venkatachalam, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1831371855
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SRI RAMACHANDRA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
