Dr. Veena Vats, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Veena Vats, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Trinity ENT and Facial Aesthetics, LLC3485 S Mercy Rd Ste 104, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 558-3223
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- CopperPoint Mutual
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mercy Care
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Principal Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
I had an appointment with Dr. Vats many years ago and while there for the ENT ... I told her about a pain I was having and she encourage me to get an Ultra Sound and I did. This led to the discovery of a large spot on one kidney which required surgery to remove. I turned out to be cancerous. I'm so sorry it's taken a while to post my experience. She is a very intuitive and empathic doctor. So far, I am still cancer free. Thank you, Dr. Vats.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760472567
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Vats has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vats accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vats has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vats has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vats on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Vats. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vats.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vats, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vats appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.