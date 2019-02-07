Overview

Dr. Veita Bland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bland works at Bland Clinic PA in Greensboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.