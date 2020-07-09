Dr. Victor Castilla Yataco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castilla Yataco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Victor Castilla Yataco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Victor Castilla Yataco, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial.
Dr. Castilla Yataco works at
Locations
-
1
Healthcare Partners Medical Grp450 E Huntington Dr, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 462-1884Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Adventist Health Montebello Clinic1934 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 558-7470Monday7:30am - 3:30pmTuesday7:30am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 3:30pmThursday7:30am - 3:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health White Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- LACare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Castilla Yataco?
Dr. Victor Castilla, with a grateful spirit, I want to thank you for your extraordinary care amid the current, unprecedented, and collective endeavors faced by our healthcare system. I am appreciative of your patience and unwavering support while my disposition as a patient may be complex. Both your medical expertise and compassionate care have been instrumental in my journey to healing. You make my visits comfortable and pleasant while I have learned to connect with you as my medical provider. At the closure of office encounters, I smile, with the reassurance that I have received the best care possible. Dr. Castilla, you have made a positive impact while inspiring me to persevere in my goal to optimal health. Because of this, I am forever grateful.
About Dr. Victor Castilla Yataco, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1689993743
Education & Certifications
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- NATIONAL HIGHER UNIVERSITY OF SAN MARCOS / ACADEMY OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Castilla Yataco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castilla Yataco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castilla Yataco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castilla Yataco works at
Dr. Castilla Yataco speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Castilla Yataco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castilla Yataco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Castilla Yataco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Castilla Yataco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.