Overview of Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD

Dr. Victor Salazar-Calderon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Salazar-Calderon works at Victor H. Salazar-calderon M.d. PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.