Dr. Victoria Bellot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bellot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Nephrologists
- NY
- Rego Park
- Dr. Victoria Bellot, MD
Dr. Victoria Bellot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Victoria Bellot, MD
Dr. Victoria Bellot, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Bellot works at
Dr. Bellot's Office Locations
-
1
Renaissance Medical Care PC9229 Queens Blvd Ste 2A, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (347) 880-1884
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Kidney Transplant Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nephrotic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Renal Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Renal Scan
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chronic Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
- View other providers who treat Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hemodialysis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Jock Itch
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Hypertrophy
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nephritis and Nephropathy
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Dialysis
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostatitis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Secondary Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Kidney
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Bellot?
About Dr. Victoria Bellot, MD
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1417993932
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bellot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bellot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bellot works at
Dr. Bellot has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Type 2 and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bellot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bellot has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bellot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bellot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bellot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.